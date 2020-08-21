TEDx returning to St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A local, independently organized community favorite is coming back to St. Cloud this fall.

TEDxStCloud has officially announced their line-up for 2020. The theme for this years show is “Metamorph”.

TEDxStCloud 2020 Theme

Five presentations with seven speakers look to inspire and educate anyone looking to expand their horizons. For the names and profiles of all the speakers you can visit the program site here.

The event will take place Thursday, October 8 and will be all virtually streamed from the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A virtual reality option is available too and will be all free of charge!