TEDxStCloud Sets Date foR Virtual Event

By Blake Theisen / News Director

A fourth TEDxStCloud event is coming in just a few weeks to The Paramount Center for the Arts.

On Thursday, October 8th, TEDxStCloud will be hosting a free virtual event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Although there is no cost, you are required to register for the event on the TEDxStCloud website.

This year’s event will feature seven different speakers (Kathy Allen, Matthew Davis, Precious Drew, Kathy Kulus, Jennifer Lamb, Christopher Lehman and John Mahowald) who will speak under the theme of “Metamorph” to signify all of the changes and transformations that have come to our lives in 2020.

If you wish to attend the event, you can visit their website here and subscribe top their emails to receive registration information.