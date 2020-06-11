Man Charged After Shooting in St. Cloud Tuesday NIght

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after several shots were fired and struck at a house in St. Cloud on Tuesday night.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to call just before 7 p.m. and in the 800 block of 8th Avenue Southeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, one vehicle started leaving but was stopped by officers. A 19-year-old man from St. Paul was arrested and is being held in the Sherburne County Jail.

The police department’s early investigations reveal that an argument between two people escalated outside the home where the shots were then fired.

The man is custody is pending charges of 2nd degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm and he has not been identified by authorities.