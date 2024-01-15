Teenage boy OK after falling through ice on Benton County lake

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WATAB TWP., Minn. — A teenage boy is OK after falling through the ice with his snowmobile on a Benton County lake.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says his office responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Little Rock Lake after a snowmobile and its driver had fallen through the ice.

At the scene, the teenage driver had managed to climb out of the frigid waters and ended up at a fishouse near the St. Regis landing.

The 16-year-old boy told deputies he’d driven his snowmobile about a half-mile from shore when he saw open water ahead. That’s when he tried to stop but ended up falling in.

He was treated for hypothermia on scene before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further evaluation.

The snowmobile will be removed from the lake.