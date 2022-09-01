Max Steigauf/ Sports Director

The Huskies women’s hockey team announced its new coaching staff this week. This shake up in staff comes as new head coach Brian Idalski takes over the program heading into its 25th year.

Idalski comes to St. Cloud after a historic head coaching stint with the KRS Vake Rays where he lead the team to a 77-17 record. Idalski also recently coached the Chinese woman’s hockey team in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Chinese placed 9th in the Olympics after not qualifying for the previous 2 Olympiads. Idalski is probably best known however, for coaching the University of North Dakota program from 2007 to 2017 when North Dakota cut the program due to budget cuts. In that time at UND Idalski posted a 169-156-39 record which was highlighted by trips to the national tournament in 2012 and ’13.

Huskies gather around the net before a game. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Joining Idalski will be a familiar face for the Huskies with Jinelle Siergiej who will be returning for her 9th season coaching the Huskies.

Joining Siergiej will be a former Gopher stand out in Mira Jalosuo who will be the assistant coach. Jalosuo played for the Gophers from 2009 to 2012. Jalosuo later played for the Finnish Olympic team winning the bronze medal in 2018 Pyeongchang.

Finally the Huskies added a volunteer goalie coach with Megan Van Beuskom-Sweerin. Beuskom-Sweerin played for Princeton from 2000-2004, and lead the Minnesota Whitecaps to the Clarkson Cup Championship in 2010.

Idalski is eager to get going saying, “I am very excited to work every day with this staff, The resumes and experiences at the highest levels speak for themselves – but most importantly they are terrific people!”

The Huskies will open their season at home in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center against RPI. The Huskies beat RPI 4-1 and 4-2 on the road last November on the road.