The Pod: A Success For SCSU and the NCHC

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The NCHC wrapped up the pod on Monday afternoon with Omaha taking down Colorado College. This marked the last of 38 games in 21 days between the eight teams in the conference.

The pod was successful in completing 38 games for the conference but also nine games for SCSU. In those nine games, the Huskies went 6-3-0 while collecting 18 conference points. 18 points puts St. Cloud State in a tie for third in the conference with UMD.

SCSU is two points back of conference leading North Dakota and a point back of second place Omaha. Both UND and UNO played an extra game in the bubble more than SCSU, which will be made up sometime in the second half against Colorado College.

After Sunday’s matinee, pod finale for SCSU, head coach Brett Larson called the bubble, “Awesome.” He went on to say that it was a fun experience to get to see all of the players off of the ice playing table tennis, corn hole, and even knee hockey.

New player to the team Jared Cockrell said that he was thankful for the opportunity. Cockrell played for Colgate over his first four seasons of collegiate hockey. He said that a lot of his friends have not gotten many opportunities to play this season with his former school only playing one game.

Josh Fenton spoke to the media following the final game on Monday. He mentioned the fact that around three thousand COVID tests were administered in Omaha. Fenton said that there were zero positive tests once the teams were inside the pod.

SCSU opens the second half of play on the first weekend of January at home against Minnesota-Duluth, which will be broadcasted live on KVSC.