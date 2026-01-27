The Second Half of Monday Night Live’s 35th Season Kicks Off with Mystery Meat

On Monday, February 2, Monday Night Live returns from winter break to continue its landmark 35th season. Mystery Meat are on hand to help us warm up the KVSC Performance Studio.

Mystery Meat is a Queer Punk Rock band from Minneapolis. They blend early hardcore with influences from riot grrrl music and ’90s alt rock to create their unique take on punk.

Monday Night Live with Mystery Meat airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CST). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s as Local as It Gets.