Theis’s 39 Helps the Huskies Earn a Sweep on New Year’s Weekend

By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Writer

The Huskies were tasked with taking down two tough NSIC opponents on new years

weekend and they did just that. On December 31st, 2022, St. Cloud State hosted the

Minnesota State Moorhead Dragons. The matchup started very close and it wasn’t until

the second quarter where the Dragons were able to pull away, outscoring the Huskies

19-9 giving them a 41 to 34 lead at the half. After getting the lead at the end of the third

quarter, the Huskies would come in to the 4th hot as Katrina Theis put up 13 points to

bring her total to 27 on the night, helping the team to an 80-62 win.



St. Cloud State then faced off against Northern State on Sunday, January 1st and they

used their momentum from the previous game to their advantage finishing the first half

with a 32-27 lead while shooting 50% from beyond the arch. Coming out of halftime,

Dru Henning would hit back to back 3 pointers to give the team a momentum boost and

with the help of Katrina Theis down in the paint, the Huskies kept rolling. The 4th

quarter was much of the same and the Henning-Theis duo each finished with team

leading 12 points in a 74-53 victory over the Northern State Wolves.