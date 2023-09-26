Sep 26, 2023
Therapy K9 joins Sartell Police Department
Grace Jacobson / News Director
The Sartell Police Department announced a new member to its force: K9 Kimber.
Kimber is a five-month-old Belgian Malinois that will be trained as a therapy K9 for the department.
She was given to the agency by the Soldier’s 6 organization.
The agency says they plan to use Kimber during critical incident debriefs, daily interactions with staff, interacting and supporting victims of trauma and crime and other pro-active community events.
Officer Kari Bonfield has been selected to handle K9 Kimber and will begin training immediately.