Therapy K9 joins Sartell Police Department

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Sartell Police Department announced a new member to its force: K9 Kimber.

K9 Kimber

Kimber is a five-month-old Belgian Malinois that will be trained as a therapy K9 for the department.

She was given to the agency by the Soldier’s 6 organization.

The agency says they plan to use Kimber during critical incident debriefs, daily interactions with staff, interacting and supporting victims of trauma and crime and other pro-active community events.

Officer Kari Bonfield has been selected to handle K9 Kimber and will begin training immediately.