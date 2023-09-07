This Fall’s Forecast Is … Colorful!

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The time to celebrate Minnesota’s most colorful season is near.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), fall colors in Minnesota typically peak in mid-to-late September through mid-October.

The Minnesota DNR’s Fall Color Finder is a way for the public to follow the annual progression of fall color change throughout the state. The site includes state share reports and color-coded maps that show the approximate percentage of leaves that have changed color across the state.

Great colors appear when late summer and early fall days are sunny and the nights are chilly. Some rain is also needed for the season.

The peak fall colors usually last two weeks and work their way from north to south.