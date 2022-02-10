Threats Made Against Apollo High School And Staff Member Wednesday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio

St. Cloud Police were called to Apollo High School Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. after threats were made against a staff member and the school.

The police report indicates a man in a vehicle outside the school was making the threatening statements.

Before the officer’s arrived, the school administration placed the school in a lock-down status as a precautionary matter. When officers arrived the vehicle and occupants related to the threats were stopped and an adult man was detained.

The suspect was questioned and statements were taken regarding the incident.

Authorities say the threats made appear to be implied and no one was injured during this incident. This case will remain active for further investigation, and the man was not arrested.