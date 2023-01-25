Three Huskies’ Baseball Players Named to NCBWA All-Central Team

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

Three St. Cloud State Players were named to the NCWBA All-Central Region Team yesterday. Leading the way for the Huskies with a unanimous nod was second baseman Sam Riola. The Huskies also added two young arms to the All-Central team with Ethan Lanthier and Luke Tupy.

Sam Riola taking batting practice at the Husky Dome earlier this month. Phot Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Riola was a huge power bat in the Huskies lineup last year hitting .429 with a school record 22 homeruns while driving in 66 runs. Riola was one of only two players in division 2 to hit 20+ homeruns and steal 30+ bases.

Lanthier earned an All-Region honor last year as a true freshman. Lanthier was a stud out of the bullpen for the Huskies posting a 2.43 ERA in 15 outings over 33.1 innings. Lanthier struck out 48 hitters while only allowing 16 hits last year.

Tupy excelled last year for the Huskies culminating in the 28th NCAA D2 perfect game against Northern State. Tupy went 6-1 with a 1.37 ERA in nine starts striking out 76 batters over 46 innings. Tupy also was last year’s NSIC Freshman of the Year.

The Huskies Baseball team starts its season next month when they travel to Joplin, Missouri to face Southwest Baptist and Missouri Southern State.