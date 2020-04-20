Three Injured in Accident North of Avon Sunday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, just north of Avon.

At around 11:07 a.m. 43-year-old Andrew Gray and his son, of Holdingford were heading westbound on County Road 17 and 75-year-old Ronald Czajkowski, of Avon was eastbound on County Road 17. When Czajkowski attempted to make a left turn and go north, he crashed into Gray’s vehicle.

Czajkowski was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries, while Gray and his son were treated at the scene by ambulance.