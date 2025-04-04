Three men taken into custody on firearm and controlled substances charges

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Three people were taken into custody for controlled substances and illegally possessing firearms.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a signed knock and announce search warrant in the 500 block of Division Street in Waite Park.

Investigators found 4 occupants at the location.

While detaining the individuals, investigators found handguns on 18-year-old Matthew Kabbah, of Brooklyn Center, and 18-year-old Marnez Melton JR., of St. Paul.

Both Kabbah and Melton had prior convictions on their records, which prohibited them from possessing firearms.

Controlled substances were found on 19-year-old Corey Barnes JR., of Bloomington.

The 4th person was released after the search warrant was conducted.

Kabbah and Melton were taken to Stearns County Jail and held for court for Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Barnes was also taken to Stearns County Jail and charged with 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.