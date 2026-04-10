Three SCSU Sports Programs Returning in 2026

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / St. Cloud, Minn.

On Friday, April 10 2026, St. Cloud State announced the return of three athletics programs for 2026/2027.

St. Cloud State athletics reports that men’s and women’s golf along with men’s cross country will all return to play in the 2026/2027 season. The teams will again compete in the NSIC (Northern Sun Conference). The golf teams will be getting a new coach to oversee both squads. SCSU will also hire an assistant coach dedicated to the distance runners within the track & field and cross country programs. All three programs make their return after being cut at the end of the 2019/2020 season.