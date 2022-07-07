Three Teenagers Hurt After Accident on Highway 10 Near Clear Lake

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Three teenagers were hurt after their car left Highway 10 and struck a tree Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the accident happened just before 9 a.m. on westbound Highway 10 just north of Clear Lake at 70th Avenue.

Eighteen-year-old Nairus Mohamed Muhumed from St. Cloud was driving the car. Her two passengers included a 16 and 18-year-old girl. All of their injuries are considered non-life threatening but they were taken to the hospital.

The State Patrol did not list a reason why the vehicle left the highway and the road conditions were dry at the time.