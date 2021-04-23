Three Vehicle Crash in South of Foley Thursday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A woman was seriously injured after a St. Joseph man went through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 25 on Thursday, a few miles south of Foley.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the three-vehicle crash occurred just before 7 p.m. when 22-year-old Andrew Himel of Saint Joseph went through the stop sign at Highway 25.

Himel struck one vehicle on the side with three individuals in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Rebecca Kalstad of Big Lake was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

One of the passengers was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the other 2-year-old passenger was not injured.

Himel also struck another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Himel was injured with non-life-threatening injuries, but not sent to any health care facility.