Three Vehicle Crash Near New London on Thursday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a three-vehicle crash on Highway 23 occurred on Thursday, about five miles north of New London.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. when 71-year-old Peggy Segler of Spicer was heading east on Highway 23.

Segler crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with two other vehicles.

Sixty-six-year-old Peter Hassinger of Hawick was one of the drivers involved in the crash. Hassinger and Segler were both taken to Willmar Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.