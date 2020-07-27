Three Vehicle Crash Near St. Joseph Friday Afternoon

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a three-vehicle crash on County Road 2 occurred on Friday near St. Joseph.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. when 75-year-old Loren Notsch of St. Joseph stopped in the northbound lane of County Road 2 to make a left-hand turn.

Fifty-two-year-old Joanne Thielen of Cold Spring was following behind Notsch and stopped a safe distance.

Twenty-one-year-old Evan Jolly of Willmar was behind both vehicles and rear-ended Thielen, which caused it to volt forward and rear-end Notsch’s vehicle.

Thielen and Jolly were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.