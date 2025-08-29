Tigers Football Starts Season With Victory.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, MN

-The St. Cloud Tech football team began their season with a 16-12 win over the North St. Paul Polars on August, 28, 2025.

Junior Marqwon Brown stood out in the game, scoring 2 touchdowns for the Tigers.

The Tiger defense tallied 2 sacks, 1 safety and 1 fumble recovery on the night.

North St. Paul got the ball first and scored a touchdown on the opening drive to take a 6-0 lead after a failed 2-point attempt.

The Tigers offense started strong thanks to the work on the ground from running backs Marqwon Brown and A.J. Payton.

Quarterback Andrew Brown then connected on a throw with wide receiver Everett Stine inside the ten yard line.

Stine’s catch set up a goal line score from Marqwon Brown, giving St. Cloud Tech a 7-6 lead.

During the second quarter, the Polars found themselves backed up inside their own ten yard line and forced to punt. However an error caused the snap ball to go out of the back of the end zone for a safety. St. Cloud Tech soon took a 9-6 lead into half-time.

The Polars scored to begin the second half but were once again unsuccessful on their 2-point attempt, but still had a 12-7 lead. The Tigers moved the ball well and a 20 yard run from Marqwon Brown put them in scoring position. Brown once again was given the ball and found the end zone to give the Tigers a 16-12 lead.

The Tigers moved on to earn a victory over the Polars with a final score of 16-12.

Next Up: St. Cloud Tech will now face off against the Sartell Sabres on September 5, at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell, MN.

The game kicks off at 7:00 PM and can be heard live on 97.5 RadioX with Joey Hudson on the call.