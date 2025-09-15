“To Knit for a Cause,” women at Chateau Waters make goods for those in need

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn.– For the last year and a half, Sonnie Krafnick has been hard at work organizing the Chateau Waters (CW) knitting club to make prayer shawls and other knitted goods for those in need.

“When you finally get command of your time, what will you do?” Sonnie said. The women at Chateau Waters, an Ecumen living space, have answered just that with their knitting club.

In January of 2024, the group came together. Not long after, Suann Nichols, a resident of Chateau Waters, proposed the idea to make prayer shawls, inspired by her hometown church’s knitting group. The knitting club was thrilled by the idea.

Sonnie wrote in a media release, given to KVSC on Wednesday, Sept. 10, that, “The idea is that the makers pray into the goods as they’re being made and believe me, if these shawls could talk, they would bring comfort.”

By June 20th, 2025, the knitters of CW had hand crafted 17 prayer shawls. The shawls were then sent off to be given a formal blessing and donated to St. Benedict’s senior community.

Sonnie Krafnick showcasing CW’s knitting projects on Sep. 10, 2025. / Photo Taken by Cece Sauer.

Since then, the knitters have been crafting day and night to help those in need. Suann describes the group now as “To knit for a cause”.

Dozens of hats, scarves, and prayer shawls have been made by the group since last January.

Their latest endeavor has been partnering up with the Salvation Army in preparation for the cold months ahead. Jean Anderson, who has been knitting for 89 years, said, “There is a true need for adults who are cold.”

The Chateau Waters Knitters don’t plan to stop anytime soon, and every Tuesday at 2 pm, these women meet to pick up their yarn and needles. “Knitting is a friend for life,” said Sonnie.