NSIC Tournament Run Ends In Championship Game for SCSU Women’s Basketball

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

02/26/21 – Minnesota State Mankato 68 – St. Cloud State 70

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team began the NSIC Tournament finding themselves down by 15 points at the half, but just like all season long, they battled their way back.

The Huskies would outscore Minnesota State 46-29 in the second half and in the fourth, St. Cloud State leaned on their strong defense to claw their way back. Minnesota State went 0-4 from behind the arc in the final ten minutes.

Caitlyn Peterson gave the Huskies the two-point lead with 17 seconds left. Minnesota State was unable to get a final shot off, as SCSU forced a turnover with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Brehna Evans lead St. Cloud State with 19 points and seven rebounds. Peterson, Tori Wortz and Nikki Kilboten all scored in double figures.

The Huskies only led for 41 seconds in their quarterfinal victory.

02/27/21 – St. Cloud State 72 – Augustana 68

St. Cloud State would need another comeback to defeat the number one team in the NSIC South on Saturday.

The Huskies hung with Augustana during the first half while shooting 44% from the field and only trailed by one entering the halftime break.

In the second half, Augustana would increase their lead to ten with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. St. Cloud State was able to fight back with a 9-0 run of their own to keep things close.

Free throws would come up big down the stretch for the Huskies as they went 13-14 in the fourth quarter.

Just like on Friday, the Huskies’ opponent had a chance to tie the game, but the stout Huskies’ defense was too much as they forced a miss.

Tori Wortz lead SCSU with 18 points and Nikki Kilboten added 16 points and seven rebounds. After leading the Huskies on Friday, Brehna Evans scored 14 points with six assists.



02/28/21 – St. Cloud State 55 – Minnesota-Duluth 67

It would be a rematch of last year’s NSIC Tournament Championship Game as St. Cloud State would take on Minnesota-Duluth.

The Huskies would end up trying to play catch-up for the majority of the game as they once again found themselves trailing by 16 points at halftime.

St. Cloud State was able to cut the lead down to nine in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota-Duluth would hold on to take the championship.

Tori Wortz once again led SCSU with 19 points and Nikki Kilboten added 12 points.

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team will now wait to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The tournament field will be announced on Sunday, March 7.