Tractor and SUV Crash Early Sunday Morning; No Major Injuries Reported

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol says a tractor and SUV crashed Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

Google Maps

Authorities say the accident happened on Highway 114 at 150th Street in Pope County which is near Sauk Centre.

Police note there were three people involved, none of them suffer any major injuries. The driver of the tractor, 71-year-old Gerald Maus is not suffering from any injuries.

The two people in the SUV, 75-year-old Jerome Renner and 76-year-old Constance Renner both have been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the Lowry Fire Department and EMT’s, Glenwood Police Department, Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Lifelink Helicopter and MNDoT all assisted with the crash.