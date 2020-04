By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Department of Highways will be upgrading a traffic signal located on 3rd Street North and Waite Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Drivers in the Waite Park area should be advised that while the work is taking place, the traffic signal will flash red at times. Drivers are reminded to treat this as an all way stop.

All of the work in the area should be completed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.