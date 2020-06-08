Tressa Ries Named Vice President for Finance and Administration at SCSU

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University’s President Robbyn Wacker has announced that Tressa Ries will become the new Vice President for Finance and Administration beginning July 1st.

Ries has more than 15 years of higher-education experience from financial leadership roles at one private and two public institutions.

In her most recent role, Ries held many roles as she was the Interim Chief Financial Officer, Board Treasurer, Associate Vice President and Controller at Mary Baldwin University in Stauton, Virginia.

Wacker says Ries is the perfect fit for SCSU because of her experience and collaborative approach in managing the financial operations of complex organizations. Wacker is confident in her ability to build, lead and advise financial operations for SCSU.