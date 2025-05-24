TripSpark Announces Metro Bus as the 2025 Transit Innovation Award winner

Delaney Lund / Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn.– Metro Bus has been recognized as one of the winners for the 2025 Transit Innovation Award.

The Ignite 2025 Transit Awards recognizes TripSpark partners who showcase leadership and work to improve their communities.

Metro Bus was recognized for being an organization that innovates technology to improve rider satisfaction and making a difference in the St. Cloud area.

In the last ten years, Metro Bus has been dedicated to investing money in improving their systems for customer and employee information.

Almost $8 million has been used for Automatic Passenger Counters, route scheduling software, real-time displays at the Transit Center, and more.

With this award, Metro Bus ensures they will continue to create the best riding experience possible for their customers.