The TriUnity Foundation is Accepting Grant Applications

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The TriUnity Foundation is accepting applications for up to four grants of $2,500 each to support members navigating a terminal illness.

Applications are open through the end of September, with this funding cycle designated for women members.

The foundation was created by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union to help ease the financial burden faced by those living with terminal diagnoses. Funds for this cycle are from St. Cloud Financial Credit Union’s Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser, which was held last June.

The foundation has a confidential application, meant to ease the process for those sharing personal health challenges.

More information and the confidential application form can be found at scfcu.org/foundation.