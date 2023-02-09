Truck Catches On Fire on Highway 10 In St. Cloud; $30,000 In Property Loss

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A truck has an estimated $30,000 in property loss after catching on fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

Image Provided

The fire ended up blocking one lane of traffic while firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames.

Battalion Chief Steve Richardson of the St. Cloud Fire Department reports the truck caught on fire on Highway 10 South at Minnesota Boulevard, near the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The truck is completely lost and the content value within the truck is unknown.

The Fire Department says the cause is still under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.