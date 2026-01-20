Truck Falls Through Ice on Lake Koronis

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – No injuries were reported after a vehicle partially broke through the ice on Lake Koronis Saturday afternoon.

Stearns County deputies were called around 12:25 p.m. near the Veterans Park access. The caller reported a truck breaking through the ice, but said everyone was already out.

Authorities say Kyle Vierzba of Montrose and Shawn Vierzba of Little Canada were driving on the lake when the ice gave way. Both got out safely and returned to shore before calling 911.

The vehicle was later removed by Andy’s Towing. Officials remind the public that ice conditions can change quickly.