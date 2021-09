Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

On Monday the Stearns County Sherriff’s office received a call about a single vehicle rollover. The accident occurred in Farming Township near Albany just before 11 a.m.

According to Deputies the 16-year-old Brayden Roerick lost control of his Chevy Silverado which veered into a ditch. The truck rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.

Roerick was not injured in the accident.