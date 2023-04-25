Truck Rolls Into Ditch, Strikes Fence In Paynesville Township

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A truck rolled into a ditch and struck a fence in Paynesville Township.

Image Provided

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 10:35 p.m. Friday, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a crash on 283rd Avenue, north of Highway 55 in Paynesville Township.

First responders evaluated 19-year-old Sean Edmond of Paynesville for minor injuries. Edmond declined to be taken to the hospital.

Deputies determined that Edmond lost control of his truck while driving through the uphill curve of the roadway.