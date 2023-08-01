Tuesday is National Night Out

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Deputies will be making a lot of stops at backyard and street parties on Tuesday.

Tuesday is the annual National Night Out event.

The event is held on the first Tuesday of Aug.

It promotes partnerships between local communities, law enforcement and first responders.

Chief Deputy of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Matt Treichler says, “People like the interaction. It’s a chance for neighbors who may not know each other that well to get better acquainted and meet their local safety providers: local fire departments, deputies, ambulance crews. It’s just a great overall community event.”

National Night Out is an informal event that can put names and faces to the responders who work in their communities and help forge a stronger bond.