Tutors for St. Cloud Area Schools Still Needed

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud area schools are still looking for tutors for math, reading and early learning.

Americorps says around the state of Minnesota they need 500 tutors to satisfy their needs.

Officials say all tutors are fully trained in and will receive a stipend every two weeks for the work they put in. Many tutors also qualify for benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.

For more information or to apply and start helping students learn, visit the Americorps website.