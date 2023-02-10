Two Alarm Fire Thursday in South St. Cloud Causes $350,000 in Damages

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A two alarm fire in St. Cloud’s south side resulted in $350,000 in damages to a large commercial business.

Fire Chief Matt Love on site

St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love reports they were called to the fire just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1042 33rd Street South. This is a commercial building located near the Skatin’ Place and is listed as Sell’s Auto Reconditioning Center for vehicle repairs.

Smoke was coming from inside the building and Love says they called a second alarm after crews saw heavy fire conditions. More than 30 additional firefighters from the Sartell and St. Augusta helped fight the fire as crews searched for anyone inside the building.

The chief says the fire was put out quickly with no injuries. The value of the property loss is $250,000 an the content loss is $100,000 and the fire is being investigated.