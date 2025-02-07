Feb 7, 2025

Two-car crash in Albany Township injures two

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ALBANY TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says two were injured in a T-bone crash.

Around 6 p.m., on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a crash with injuries. The initial report stated there was a T-bone crash and one of the vehicles was smoking.

Deputies say 19-year-old, Hunter Johnson, of Cold Spring, was driving eastbound on 360th Street when his breaks failed and he ran a stop sign in the intersection of 360th Street and County Road 10.

Johnson crashed with a car driven by 54-year-old Leann Platz, of Holdingford, who was driving northbound on County Road 10.

Platz’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side rear door, causing the car to go into a field a few hundred yards away from the intersection.

Platz was transported to Melrose Hospital for her injuries.

Johnson was treated on the scene and is OK.

The crash remains under investigation.

Photo Provided by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

