Feb 7, 2025
Two-car crash in Albany Township injures two
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
ALBANY TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says two were injured in a T-bone crash.
Around 6 p.m., on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a crash with injuries. The initial report stated there was a T-bone crash and one of the vehicles was smoking.
Deputies say 19-year-old, Hunter Johnson, of Cold Spring, was driving eastbound on 360th Street when his breaks failed and he ran a stop sign in the intersection of 360th Street and County Road 10.
Johnson crashed with a car driven by 54-year-old Leann Platz, of Holdingford, who was driving northbound on County Road 10.
Platz’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side rear door, causing the car to go into a field a few hundred yards away from the intersection.
Platz was transported to Melrose Hospital for her injuries.
Johnson was treated on the scene and is OK.
The crash remains under investigation.