Two-car crash in Albany Township injures two

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ALBANY TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says two were injured in a T-bone crash.

Around 6 p.m., on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a crash with injuries. The initial report stated there was a T-bone crash and one of the vehicles was smoking.

Deputies say 19-year-old, Hunter Johnson, of Cold Spring, was driving eastbound on 360th Street when his breaks failed and he ran a stop sign in the intersection of 360th Street and County Road 10.

Johnson crashed with a car driven by 54-year-old Leann Platz, of Holdingford, who was driving northbound on County Road 10.

Platz’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side rear door, causing the car to go into a field a few hundred yards away from the intersection.

Platz was transported to Melrose Hospital for her injuries.

Johnson was treated on the scene and is OK.

The crash remains under investigation.