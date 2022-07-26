Two Colorado Kayakers Injured After Being Hit by Boater on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Two kayakers from Colorado were significantly injured after being hit by a boater on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre Monday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving multiple calls shortly after 1 p.m. reporting a watercraft accident on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. When deputies arrived they learned that an 18-foot Crestliner boat driven by 48-year-old Michael Dunfee of Sauk Centre struck a two-person kayak.

In the kayak was 59-year-old Thomas Hegdal and 62-year-old Susan Hegdal of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Both were injured with Susan being the most seriously injured. They were both taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital. Susan was then taken by Life Link Helicopter to the St. Cloud Hospital and Thomas also transferred to the Saint Cloud Hospital via Sauk Centre Ambulance. Dunfee and his passengers were not injured in this incident.

Authorities say no one involved was impaired in the accident and it remains under investigation.