Two Dead in Sherburne County Minibike Crash

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Sherburne County Sheriff’s are investigating the cause of a minibike crash that left two people dead.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on Sherburne County Road 3.

Officers say four minibikes were driving east near Clear Lake when one driver sped up followed by another.

The other two drivers left say they then saw the two men collide up ahead.

Investigators believe the first minibike that sped up eventually turned around to come back when it crashed head-on into the minibike that followed.

Officers pronounced both drivers, 28-year-old Jake Christen of Foley and 30-year-old Derek Christen of Milaca, dead at the scene.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether alcohol contributed to the crash.