Two dead, three hurt after semi truck loses tires on I-94

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck lost its tires while driving, killing two women and hurting three others.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday near the St. Michael Cinema on I-94 in St. Michael.

Troopers say the semi truck was driving westbound when it lost two tires. That’s when one of them struck an SUV going east.

The 44-year-old driver from Brooklyn Park and her 43-year-old passenger, Lea Khamphachanh from St. Cloud, died from the crash.

The other three passengers in the SUV are being treated at North Memorial and are expected to be ok.

The semi truck driver was not hurt.

And: Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.