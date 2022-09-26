Two Die in Weekend Crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday Afternoon

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Two men died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Kandiyohi County.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that 86-year-old August Faber from Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dahlheimer died in the accident at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast. This is located between Lake Lillian and Cosmos.

Image from Google maps

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. when Faber was heading west on Highway 7. A SUV driven by Dahlheimer was traveling south on 195th Street Southeast when they collided.

An 83-year-old female passenger in Faber’s vehicle was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol pointed out that neither driver’s were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.