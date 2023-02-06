Two Dogs Perish In House Fire Friday Near Farming

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

We’re learning about a house fire on Friday, February 3rd where the owners were not home, but their two pet dogs died.

The fire was spotted at 4:45 p.m. by an off-duty firefighter who passing by and reported seeing smoke coming from the home on County Road 41 just north of Farming.

Image Stearns County

He knocked on doors and tried to alert anyone who might be inside. A Stearns County Deputy arrived on scene and together they checked the house further for occupants and determined no one was home.

The homeowners, 38-year-old Brandon Cruz and 37-year-old Heather Cruz arrived after being notified of the house fire.

They told the firefighters and deputies on the scene there dogs were inside, they were later found deceased in the basement of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.