Two fishermen rescued from Ann Lake after falling in

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — Two brothers are ok after being rescued from Ann Lake in Sherburne County. It happened Friday evening.

Sherburne County Sheriffs say the 59-and-63-year-old went out to fish on the open water about 70 yards from the icy shore. When they tried to push the boat back onto the ice and head to shore, they fell into the lake.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing the men cry out.

They were soon rescued and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.