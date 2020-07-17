Two From St. Cloud Injured In Motorcycle Crash on Thursday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two were injured after a motorcycle lost control and crashed Thursday evening in Monticello.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just after 5 p.m. as 53-year-old Thomas Rothstein of St. Cloud and 29-year-old Corine Kirmeier of St. Cloud were heading east on Interstate 94.

Rothstein lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the median.

Both Rothstein and Kirmeier were not wearing helmets and were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.