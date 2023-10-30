Two hurt, one arrested in St. Cloud house party shooting

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are investigating a house party that resulted in two people getting shot and another getting arrested early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 2:15 a.m. in the St. Cloud neighborhood by Karl’s TV & Appliance off of Highway 15.

At the scene, police found an 18-year-old man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

They also found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was stopped by police while trying to flee in a car.

Both men are from St. Cloud and were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.

The 18-year-old man remains in critical condition. The 19-year-old was treated and released.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy at the scene.

He was arrested for possessing a firearm without a serial number, carrying a pistol without a permit and giving a false name to police.

The names of all three are not being released at this time.