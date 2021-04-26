Two Huskies Baseball Players Take Home NSIC Honors

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

During a five-game win streak in conference play, attention starts to turn a team’s way. That is what is happening for SCSU at the moment. The NSIC Player and Pitcher of the Week both reside in St. Cloud for this week.

The NSIC Pitcher of the Week award recipient is Matt Osterberg. Osterberg pitched in Saturday’s 8-0 win over Minnesota-Crookston. He went six innings of shutout baseball while only giving up one hit. In the outing, he also struck out thirteen batters, which averages out to over two an inning.

The NSIC Player of the Week this week is Jake Shusterich. In the five-game winning streak for SCSU, Shusterich had an average of .625. He recorded a hit in all five games including seven extra base hits and a home run. He also had ten runs batted in during the stretch of games.