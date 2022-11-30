Two Huskies Receive WCHA Awards

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @Max_Steigauf

Jenniina Nylund and Sanni Ahola were recognized this week by the WCHA.

Jenniina Nylund was named the WCHA’s forward of the week after her dominant six point (3-3-6) series against Lindenwood. Nylund scored two goals in the first game of the series helping the Huskies win game one 7-2. In game two Nylund kicked things into another gear scoring one goal and assisting on three more giving her a four point game two.

Jenniina Nylund (center) celebrates with Taytum Geier (left) and Dayle Ross (right) in the first period against Lindenwood on Friday. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

This is Nylund’s second time being named the WCHA’s forward of the week. The last time she won the award was last year after thanksgiving as well. Nylund is currently fifth in the WCHA in points with 21, and third in goals with 10.

The other Husky that was honored by the WCHA this week was goaltender Sanni Ahola. Ahola won the WCHA’s goaltender of the month award for November after going 3-1-0 and holding teams to just 1.80 Goals per game. The Finnish native also has put up a masterful .929 save percentage. Ahola becomes the first Husky player to recieve a monthly honor since 2020 when Klara Hymlarova won the December forward of the month.

Sanni Ahola (center) deflects a puck away from the net during the Hall of Fame game in Andover, Minn. against the Gophers. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

The Huskies went 5-2-0 in November which was highlighted by their 4-1 win over the #1 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers.

You can listen to this weekend’s games against the St. Thomas Tommies on 97.5 RadioX.