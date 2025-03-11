Two in custody for making and storing DMT in their garage

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BIG LAKE, Minn. — A husband and wife from Big Lake are in custody for operating a DMT lab.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the house of 34-year-old Kevin Schwietz and his wife, 32-year-old Jean Schwietz.

Investigators discovered a clandestine lab in the garage attached to the house.

Investigators seized approximately 68 pounds of suspected liquid DMT, 61 grams of suspected powder DMT, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine, and 21 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

The couple made their first court appearance on Friday, March 7, 2025, and are charged with first, third, and fifth-degree controlled substance crimes and storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of children.

Kevin Schwietz was also charged with possessing ammunition after being convicted of a crime that prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Sherburne County District Court Judge Heather Pipenhagen set bail for both at $1 million.