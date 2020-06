Two men driving on Highway 22 in Eden Valley are injured after they crashed into a parked car.

33-year-old Abelino Gallardo and 28-year-old Daniel Reyes both from Richmond sustained non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene striking multiple road signs on County Road 43.

The driver, Gallardo, was taken to the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud and alcohol was a factor in the crash.