Two male teens are arrested for attempting to steal a car

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two teens were arrested after getting caught trying to steal a vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, St. Cloud Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud for a vehicle theft in progress.

A vehicle owner caught two male teenagers, ages 14 and 16, in their KIA attempting to steal the car.

Both teens were arrested when officers arrived and later were returned to their parents.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.