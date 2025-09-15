Two men in custody after a several-hour-long search

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

Le Sauk TWP., Minn. — Two men are in custody following a burglary investigation in Le Sauk Township.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Russel Schaefer, of Little Falls, and 26-year-old Christopher Hiemenz, of Sauk Rapids, were arrested for burglary after a several-hour-long search.

Around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call from off-duty police officers who reported suspicious activity.

The officers saw a vehicle parked on a field road in the area of Riverside Avenue North and 27th Street North.

The officers also reported “that it appeared the males had a utility wagon with stolen items in it,” according to a media release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

During an investigation, Stearns County deputies and Sartell Police Officers learned two buildings in the area had been burglarized.

After several hours, deputies located Schaefer and Hiemenz. They were transported to Stearns County Jail.

Hiemenz was charged with burglary, and Schaefer was charged with burglary and controlled substance possession.