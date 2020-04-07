Two New Judges Appointed in 7th District Court in St. Cloud

Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday two new judges that will be chambered in St. Cloud. Laura Moehrle and Nathaniel Welte will fill Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District Vacancies.

Moehrle’s appointment comes upon the retirement of Judge Frank Kundrat. Walz says Moehrle brings extensive legal experience to the Seventh Judicial District and her breadth of knowledge, mastery of the law, and commitment to her community will serve the people of Minnesota well.

Moehrle is a civil trial attorney, shareholder, and Chief Financial Officer of Quinlivan & Hughes legal firm in St. Cloud and serves on the Board of Directors of Kids Fighting Hunger, fundraising for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity and coaching the Apollo High School Mock Trial Team.

Welte’s appointment comes upon the retirement of Judge John Scherer. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says St. Cloud is fortunate to have Welte’s level of experience and commitment to service on the bench.

Welte currently serves as an assistant county attorney for the Becker County Attorney’s Office. In this role he primarily handles felony person offenses, juvenile delinquencies, and civil litigation.

He is actively involved as an assistant scoutmaster for Perham Boy Scout Troop 321, and previously served as a former board member of the New York Mills Cultural Center and is member in the Perham Rotary Club.